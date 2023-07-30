Virginia Ann Buckley

March 31, 1926 - July 27, 2023

Virginia Ann Buckley, 97, of Lincoln, passed away on July 27, 2023. She was born on March 31, 1926 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Dr. Fredrick David Coleman and Katherine Ann Wills.

Virginia was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Delta Gamma Sorority, P.E.O. Chapter CS-DK, Questors, and Church Circles. She enjoyed collecting antiques and was a proud homemaker.

Survivors include: children Barbara Ann Bender (Thomas) of Columbia, MO, Katherine Jean Goodrich (Stephen) of Lincoln, NE, and Lester F. Buckley (Nancy) of Lincoln, NE; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded In death by: Parents, Husband Lester M, and infant sister Barbara Jean.

Funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 2nd at the Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.

Memorials to First Presbyterian Church.

