July 30, 1924 - April 21, 2020

Virginia A. Fullerton, 95, of Lincoln, passed away April 21, 2020. Born July 20, 1924 to her parents, William and Una (Norris) Elder. Virginia was a phlebotomist who found joy in helping others.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Sharon Erb and Lavida Eastep. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bruce Fullerton.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Piedmont Park SDA Church, Lincoln. Memorials to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. When attending services please abide by local and CDC covid-19 guidelines.