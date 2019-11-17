{{featured_button_text}}
Virgil Martin
Wright, Deanna

March 11, 1924 - November 13, 2019

Virgil Martin, age 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday November 13, 2019. Virgil was born March 11, 1924. Virgil Martin was the owner of Virgil Martin Roofing Company of Lincoln.

Visitation: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com

Service information

Nov 20
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
3:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
