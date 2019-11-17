March 11, 1924 - November 13, 2019
Virgil Martin, age 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday November 13, 2019. Virgil was born March 11, 1924. Virgil Martin was the owner of Virgil Martin Roofing Company of Lincoln.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Visitation: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Virgil Martin, please visit Tribute Store.