October 25, 2019
Virgil Henry Remmers, 83, passed away October 25, 2019. He was born at home the summer of 1936 to Diedrich and Johanna Buhr Remmers. He attended rural schools and graduated from Adams High School in 1953. He served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959 on the USS Salisbury Sound, a flagship of the 7th Fleet as an engine repairman, and then was transferred to Kodiak Island, Territory of Alaska. He married Kathleen Meta Ann Dorn on June 2, 1957 in the Naval Chapel on Kodiak Island.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen, Wymore; three daughters, Rebecca (Rick) Williams, Lincoln, Ellen (James) Zvolanek, Wymore and Marya Dockery, Lincoln; five grandchildren, one great-grandson.
Funeral services: 10:30 A.M, October 29, 2019, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Wymore. Pastor Suzanne R. Howe officiating. Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pickrell. Family prayer service: 10:15 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Military graveside honors: U.S. Naval Honor Guard and Anderson Post #25, American Legion, Wymore. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Wymore Food Bank and Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell.
Visitation: Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice, Sunday from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., Monday from 8:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. with the family meeting and greeting friends and other relatives from 6:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M. on Monday. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements. www.foxfuneralhome.net