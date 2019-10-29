June 10, 1947 - October 26th 2019
Virgil Gene Lunney was born on June 10, 1947 to Virgil L. and Hilda (Hering) Lunney in Colorado Springs, Colo. Gene served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. July 18, 1970, Gene was united in marriage to Yvonne Bek in Staplehurst.
He was employed at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as a laborer for thirty three years. His special joy was supporting his grandchildren in their activities and spending time with them. Member of Zion Lutheran Church, Garland, and served as elder, trustee and financial secretary. Member of the Garland Fire Department for forty years and served on the Village of Garland Town Board.
Gene is survived by wife, Yvonne Lunney, Garland; daughters, Gena (Dan) Brecka, Dwight, Yvette (Andy) Mentink, Stromsburg; brother, Terry Lunney, Garland; sisters, Linda Svoboda, Lincoln, Deb (Chip) Aegerter, Seward; grandchildren, Jacy Mentink, Brayden Brecka and Koy Mentink. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Hilda Lunney; son, Mark Lunney; brother-in-law, Dan Svoboda.