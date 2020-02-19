December 13, 1936 - February 17, 2020

Violetan Laune, 83, of Ashland, NE, entered into rest on Monday, February 17, 2020 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE. She was born December 13, 1936 in Wahoo, NE to Earl and Lula (Chapman) Hurst. Violetan graduated from Ashland High School in 1955. On June 10, 1956, she was united in marriage to Dean Laune at Ashland United Methodist Church in Ashland, NE. She worked for many years with her husband, Dean, as a travel agent and accountant operating Laune Sales and Service.

Violetan enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed running the store, square dancing and watching her grandchildren participate in activities. She was loved and deeply loved. She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, P.E.O. Chapter B.D. and she taught Sunday school for children and adults.