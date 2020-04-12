April 4, 1924 - March 25, 2020
Violet Mae Butts, 96, passed away March 25, 2020 at her home in Scottish Rite Park. Violet was born April 4, 1924 in Shelby, Nebraska. She graduated from Shelby High School and then from the Lincoln School of Commerce. She married Raymond Hamiltons in 1944 and to this union, Michael and Nancy were born. Raymond, a pilot and Captain in the US Air Force, was killed during active duty in 1959. Violet was a strong woman. She joined Ray on his assignment in Europe, and the couple enjoyed their European life and traveled extensively.
Upon Ray's death, Violet moved the family back to Lincoln where she was surrounded by family and to begin anew. She raised her children on her own and worked as a secretary for the Director of the VA Hospital in Lincoln. In 1975, Violet met and married widower, Charles Butts. Charles was a welding expert and a representative for Union Carbide covering the western United States. Violet joined him on his projects when possible. The couple had many memorable trips enjoying the vastness of the west. They played golf whenever they could and were members of Ashland Country Club.
Upon Charles unexpected death in 1994, Violet had to start over once again. She was a member of bridge clubs, the Eastern Star, and St. Marks Methodist Church since 1959. Violet spent much time with family and her grandchildren, and ministered to friends during times of illness and difficulty.
Violet is survived by her son, Michael (Jean) Hamilton; her daughter, Dr. Nancy Hamilton; granddaughter, Blair Hamilton; great-granddaughter, Sophie; Charles' sons, Tim (Betty) Butts and their daughter, Brenda, and Steve (Wanda) Butts and their children, Kelly, Stacy, Denny (Denise); his grandson, Derek and great-grandchildren, Levi, Zoey, Megan, Jonathan, Orchard.
Private burial will be held at Shelby City Cemetery in Shelby, Nebraska. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Masonic or Eastern Star organizations in Violet's name. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
