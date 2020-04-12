× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 4, 1924 - March 25, 2020

Violet Mae Butts, 96, passed away March 25, 2020 at her home in Scottish Rite Park. Violet was born April 4, 1924 in Shelby, Nebraska. She graduated from Shelby High School and then from the Lincoln School of Commerce. She married Raymond Hamiltons in 1944 and to this union, Michael and Nancy were born. Raymond, a pilot and Captain in the US Air Force, was killed during active duty in 1959. Violet was a strong woman. She joined Ray on his assignment in Europe, and the couple enjoyed their European life and traveled extensively.

Upon Ray's death, Violet moved the family back to Lincoln where she was surrounded by family and to begin anew. She raised her children on her own and worked as a secretary for the Director of the VA Hospital in Lincoln. In 1975, Violet met and married widower, Charles Butts. Charles was a welding expert and a representative for Union Carbide covering the western United States. Violet joined him on his projects when possible. The couple had many memorable trips enjoying the vastness of the west. They played golf whenever they could and were members of Ashland Country Club.