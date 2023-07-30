Violet J. Sorensen

June 13, 1929 - July 25, 2023

Violet J. Sorensen, 94, of Lincoln passed away July 25, 2023. Born June 13, 1929, in Franklin, CA, to Jacob and Susie (Schuh) Derheim.

Violet retired in 1980 after twenty years with Orthopedic & Surgical Supplies. She was a member of the United Lutheran Church in Lincoln, NE. She was a pass member of the Eastern Star and Charter member of League of Women's Voters in Grand Island, NE, pass member of Unicameral Ladies Association, Beatrice Quilters in Beatrice, NE, and former Boy Scouts Den Mother.

Family members include her daughters Beverly (Gerald) Helzer, Kearney, NE, and Joanne (John) Vopalensky, Placentia, CA; sons Warren (Betty) Lautenschlager, Mesa, AZ and Kenny (Barbara) Lautenschlager, Valley, NE; step-sons Timothy (Janet) Sorensen, Elmwood, NE and Paul (Barbara) Sorensen, Lincoln, NE; step-daughters Diane (Ted) Johnson, Raymond, NE, Deborah “Debbie” (Terry) Larsen, Grand Island, NE, and Elizabeth “Beth” Sorensen, Lincoln, NE; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, both husbands Senator Marvin Lautenschlager and Glenn Sorensen, son Norman Lautenschlager, sister Bernice Weber, and great-grandson Jaxson Matulka.

Funeral Service: 10:00 am Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 North Rd., Grand Island, NE. Interment will be at the Grand Island Cemetery, following the funeral service.

Open visitation from 12:00 -7:30 pm, and family will be present from 6-7:30 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln, NE.

Memorials to United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont Street, Lincoln, NE 68507.

