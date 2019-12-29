October 26, 1936 - December 22, 2019
Violet E. Ingram (Reikofski) was born 10/26/36 in Oakdale, Nebraska, the daughter of Frank and Evelyn Reikofski. The family moved to Neligh, NE where she met the love of her life, John Ingram. John and Violet married 8/29/54 after John returned from serving in Korea. They moved to Sacramento, CA where John Jr. was born in 1958. The couple moved to Lincoln, Ne in 1961. Sons Robert and Jim soon followed.
Violet was a homemaker who served her family well. She and John attended Christ Place Church where she enjoyed participating in the women's ministry. Violet particularly enjoyed writing poetry and journaling. She was a devout Christian who freely shared God's word with family and friends.
Violet is survived by her devoted husband, John Sr; sons John Jr, (Cathy); Robert and James. Grandchildren: Cole (Jill) Ingram, Rachel(Ryan) Renz, Jackson Ingram; Cameron, Courtnie, Robert Jr., Desirae, Ashton Ingram; Great-grandchildren Nora and Rhett Ingram; Sister Evelyn Brandt. Preceded in death by brothers Harvey, Theodore, Raymond and Victor, sister LaVera (Mosel) and parents Frank and Evelyn Reikofski.
Celebration of Life January 10, 2020, 2 p.m. at Christ Place Church.