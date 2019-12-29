Violet E. Ingram (Reikofski) was born 10/26/36 in Oakdale, Nebraska, the daughter of Frank and Evelyn Reikofski. The family moved to Neligh, NE where she met the love of her life, John Ingram. John and Violet married 8/29/54 after John returned from serving in Korea. They moved to Sacramento, CA where John Jr. was born in 1958. The couple moved to Lincoln, Ne in 1961. Sons Robert and Jim soon followed.