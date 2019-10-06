April 22, 1925 - September 29, 2019
Viola Mae Schroeder, 94 of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born to Albert & Lillian Schroeder on April 22, 1925 near Owensville, MO. She married Roy F. Schroeder on August 2, 1945. She was a lifelong Seventh Day Adventist and proud member of Piedmont Park Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Viola is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy F Schroeder; Daughters, Juanita Delores Pearson & Judy Fern Schroeder Will Jones; Son-in-law, Jerry Gibson, Grandson, Christopher Will; Sister, Rose Chesnut and Brother, Alvin Schroeder. She is survived by her Daughters, Nancy (Bill) Johnson, Linda Gibson & Tammi (Darrell) Daniel; 8 Grandchildren and their spouses & 11 Great-Grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to Piedmont Park Seventh Day Adventist Church of Lincoln, NE or a dementia research group of your choosing. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com
