Viola M. Gartner, 97, of Syracuse, passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1922 to Max & Maude (Page) Ebert. She married Ralph Gartner on September 2, 1941. Three children were born to this marriage. In 1948 she and Ralph started Gartner Construction Co. where they worked side by side until Ralph's death in 1995. Viola continued as President until the company was sold in 2006. Viola was a member of the Auxiliary of American Legion Post #100 and United Methodist Church in Unadilla.