Viola M. Gartner
View Comments

Viola M. Gartner

{{featured_button_text}}

July 12, 1922 - February 18, 2020

Viola M. Gartner, 97, of Syracuse, passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1922 to Max & Maude (Page) Ebert. She married Ralph Gartner on September 2, 1941. Three children were born to this marriage. In 1948 she and Ralph started Gartner Construction Co. where they worked side by side until Ralph's death in 1995. Viola continued as President until the company was sold in 2006. Viola was a member of the Auxiliary of American Legion Post #100 and United Methodist Church in Unadilla.

She is survived by Children: Carolyn (Roger) Kastens of Syracuse, Lyle Gartner of Lincoln, Irene (Tom) Rodaway of Unadilla; Grandchildren: Tracy (Mark) Meyer, Kurt (Brenda) Kastens, Karla Kastens, Troy Gartner, Tonya (Travis) Johnson, Tiffany Rodaway, Toni (Paul) Wieneke; Step Grandchildren: Sandy Deras, Linda Halvorsen, Jeff Wyatt, Dan Wyatt, Bonnie Carlson; 5 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren; 2 Brothers-in-law; 2 Sisters-in-law; also many nieces, nephews, friends and business acquaintances. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 sisters, brother and daughter-in-law: Sue Gartner.

Funeral Service: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 P.M. at the Unadilla United Methodist Church. Visitation: Friday, Feb. 21 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to Unadilla United Methodist Church, Unadilla Rescue, Syracuse Rescue or American Legion Post #100 Auxiliary. Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com

To send flowers to the family of Viola Gartner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
9:00AM-9:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Viola's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM
Unadilla United Methodist Church
472 F Street
Unadilla, NE 68454
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Viola's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News