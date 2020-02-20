July 12, 1922 - February 18, 2020
Viola M. Gartner, 97, of Syracuse, passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1922 to Max & Maude (Page) Ebert. She married Ralph Gartner on September 2, 1941. Three children were born to this marriage. In 1948 she and Ralph started Gartner Construction Co. where they worked side by side until Ralph's death in 1995. Viola continued as President until the company was sold in 2006. Viola was a member of the Auxiliary of American Legion Post #100 and United Methodist Church in Unadilla.
She is survived by Children: Carolyn (Roger) Kastens of Syracuse, Lyle Gartner of Lincoln, Irene (Tom) Rodaway of Unadilla; Grandchildren: Tracy (Mark) Meyer, Kurt (Brenda) Kastens, Karla Kastens, Troy Gartner, Tonya (Travis) Johnson, Tiffany Rodaway, Toni (Paul) Wieneke; Step Grandchildren: Sandy Deras, Linda Halvorsen, Jeff Wyatt, Dan Wyatt, Bonnie Carlson; 5 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren; 2 Brothers-in-law; 2 Sisters-in-law; also many nieces, nephews, friends and business acquaintances. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 sisters, brother and daughter-in-law: Sue Gartner.
Funeral Service: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 P.M. at the Unadilla United Methodist Church. Visitation: Friday, Feb. 21 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to Unadilla United Methodist Church, Unadilla Rescue, Syracuse Rescue or American Legion Post #100 Auxiliary. Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com
