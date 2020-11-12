Viola M. Bibow

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Arvilla (Glen) Hansen and Irma (Jack) Dinnell; brothers: Duane (Mary Ann) Knuth, Chester (Agnes) Knuth, Glen Arthur “Pete” (Joan) Knuth; and great-grandchild, Joshua J. Sund. Survived by her daughters, Barb (Cary) Gray of Lincoln and Jane (Bill) Krajicek of Omaha; grandchildren: Jason (Amy) Gray of New Orleans, LA; Amy (Mike) Zeleny and Ryan Gray of Lincoln; Jeff (Quinn) Krajicek and Lisa (Lonny) Sund of Omaha; great-grandchildren: Claire, Katherine, John and Lauren Zeleny; Alexis Gray; Ella Penelope and Layla Krajicek and many nieces and nephews.

Rosary Recitation: Friday, November 13th at 10:30am, at St. Pius X Catholic Church (6905 Blondo St.) Omaha followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Graveside service: Friday, 2pm, Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to St. Pius X Catholic Church or to the family for designation. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Service” button on the homepage. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com