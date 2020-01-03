You have free articles remaining.
Vincent S. Pella
Tecumseh, April 7, 1955 - December 31, 2019
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
9:00AM-5:00PM
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Jan 10
Family Greeting Friends
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
186 N. 5th Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Jan 10
Recitation of the Rosary
Friday, January 10, 2020
7:00PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
186 N. 5th Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Jan 11
Memorial Mass
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
186 N. 5th Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
