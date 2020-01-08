April 7, 1955 - December 31, 2019
Vincent S. Pella, 64, Tecumseh, passed away Dec. 31, 2019. He was born to Clemence and Ethelreda (Gottula) Pella on Apr. 7, 1955. Retired Foreman BNSF Railroad.
Survivors: wife, Rosemary (Rauner) Pella, Tecumseh, son, Russell Pella, Tulsa, OK, daughter, Angela Pella, Gilbert, AZ, grandson, Ty D. Pella, mother, Ethelreda Pella, Tecumseh, siblings, Thomas Pella (Collette), Aurora, CO, Theresa Pella (Mike), Lincoln, Gregory Pella (Kim), Lincoln, Jeanne Speckmann, Cook, Josephine Reed, Centerton, AR, Jerome Pella, Weeping Water, Martin Pella (Kim), Lincoln, Clement Pella (fiancé Maggie), Lincoln, Mary Pella, Tucson, AZ, in-laws, Regina Doty, Tecumseh, Randy Dittmer, Tecumseh, Richard Rauner (Diane), Humboldt, Mike Rauner, Tecumseh, Jon Rauner (Julie), Omaha, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends. Vince was preceded in death by his father, Clemence, brother, Michael.
Memorial Mass: 10:00 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tecumseh. Visitation: 9-5 Fri. Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Rosary: 7:00 p.m., with family greeting 6-7, at the church. Memorials: Aidan's Animals in care of the mortuary. Inurnment: Tecumseh Cemetery. www.wherrymortuary.com.
