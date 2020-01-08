Vincent S. Pella
Vincent S. Pella

Vincent S. Pella

April 7, 1955 - December 31, 2019

Vincent S. Pella, 64, Tecumseh, passed away Dec. 31, 2019. He was born to Clemence and Ethelreda (Gottula) Pella on Apr. 7, 1955. Retired Foreman BNSF Railroad.

Survivors: wife, Rosemary (Rauner) Pella, Tecumseh, son, Russell Pella, Tulsa, OK, daughter, Angela Pella, Gilbert, AZ, grandson, Ty D. Pella, mother, Ethelreda Pella, Tecumseh, siblings, Thomas Pella (Collette), Aurora, CO, Theresa Pella (Mike), Lincoln, Gregory Pella (Kim), Lincoln, Jeanne Speckmann, Cook, Josephine Reed, Centerton, AR, Jerome Pella, Weeping Water, Martin Pella (Kim), Lincoln, Clement Pella (fiancé Maggie), Lincoln, Mary Pella, Tucson, AZ, in-laws, Regina Doty, Tecumseh, Randy Dittmer, Tecumseh, Richard Rauner (Diane), Humboldt, Mike Rauner, Tecumseh, Jon Rauner (Julie), Omaha, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends. Vince was preceded in death by his father, Clemence, brother, Michael.

Memorial Mass: 10:00 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tecumseh. Visitation: 9-5 Fri. Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Rosary: 7:00 p.m., with family greeting 6-7, at the church. Memorials: Aidan's Animals in care of the mortuary. Inurnment: Tecumseh Cemetery. www.wherrymortuary.com.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
9:00AM-5:00PM
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Jan 10
Family Greeting Friends
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
186 N. 5th Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Jan 10
Recitation of the Rosary
Friday, January 10, 2020
7:00PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
186 N. 5th Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Jan 11
Memorial Mass
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
186 N. 5th Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
