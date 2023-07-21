Vincent L. Horky, 86, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He was born January 20, 1937, in Loup City, NE, to Vince and Isabel (Matousek) Horky. Vincent started school in Farwell, NE, until the third grade when he and his family moved to Friend, NE, where he graduated high school. Vincent attended Doane College in Crete, NE, and started his Military Service from 1956 to 1959. That same year in 1956, he married his beloved wife Marilyn (Jirsa). He was employed at the United Postal Service and ended his career as Postmaster in Pleasant Dale, NE. Vincent was also an avid member of the United Methodist Church.