January 17, 1926 - December 24, 2019
Vincent Albert Kamrath was born January 17, 1926 on a farm near Martinsburg, NE to Albert and Clara (Harder) Kamrath. He went to rural school District 13 near Ponca and Ponca High School. He attended Wayne State College for a year before serving in WWII. He graduated with a BS in Business Administration.
Vince worked at Western Paper Company for 37 years and married Maxine Wolf on June 3, 1952. They adopted two children Eric and Suzi. He was an active member of Troop 2 for 25 years, a member of GLOC for 30 years and very devoted to Christian; he was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church for 40 years.
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife and brother Clair. Survived by son Eric (Jeanie) of Chicago; daughter Suzi Vetter of Lincoln; grandson Derek Carstens of Lincoln; granddaughter Jennie & Rosemary of Chicago.
Visitation: Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. Funeral service: Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Christ Lincoln Church 4325 Sumner Street, Lincoln. Memorials to the family. lincolnfh.com
Service information
1:00PM-4:00PM
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
10:00AM
4325 Sumner St
Lincoln, NE 68506
11:00AM
8400 Adams Street
Lincoln, NE 68507