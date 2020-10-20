October 18, 2020

Victoria K. Arrigo Age 100 of Lincoln Died 10-18-2020. Born in Abie, NE, graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1942, former nurse with St. Elizabeth Community Health center, member St. Peter's Catholic Church, devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survived by Sons & daughters-in-law Joe & Jeanine, Kettering, OH; John & Rachael, Helena, MT; Ron & Terri, Fort Collins, CO. Daughters & Sons-in-law Kathy & Jerry Merritt, Vero Beach, VA; Patty & John Valinch, Richland, WA; Marilyn & Chuck Schmidt, Raymond, NE; Kris Scheer, Lincoln, NE; Vicki & Michael Valaika, Lincoln, N.E, Grandchildren Dave, James, Jeff, Melissa, Angela, Sarah, Laurie, Joe, Vanessa, Adam, Tyler, Angela, Savannah, Laurel, Logan, Paige, Drew, Great Grandchildren: Keagan, Addison, Molly, Hazel, Samantha, Madison, Riley, Emily, Ben, Even, Gage, Xander, Rowan, Castin, McKenzie, Quinn, Pepper, Hazel. Preceded by Husband Sam Arrigo in 2001.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 A.M. St. Peters Catholic Church 4500 Duxhall Dr. Visitation with family Thursday 6:00-7:00 with a Rosary following at 7:00 P.M. at Butherus, Maser & Love funeral home 4040 A street. Burial Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials St. Croix Hospice. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com