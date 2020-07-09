Victor L. Michel
Victor L. Michel

Victor L. Michel

March 29, 1923 - July 7, 2020

Victor L. Michel, of York, passed away in the presence of his family on July 7, 2020.

Funeral services: 2 pm Friday, July 10, at the First United Methodist Church in York. Interment with military honors to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. The family requests anyone who attends the funeral or visitation to wear a mask. Visitation: 3 – 8 pm Thursday at Metz Mortuary in York. Condolences may be left for his family at metzmortuary.com

