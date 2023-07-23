Vickie Jean Jones

October 30, 1952 - July 19, 2023

Vickie Jean Jones, age 70, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Vickie was born October 30, 1952, in French Morocco, Africa, to parents Leonard and Beverly Schneider.

Survived by daughter, Cindy Turek; and grandchildren: Mason and Iris; brothers: Terry (Dee), and Randy; stepmother, Janice; and stepsister, Pam Wakeman.

Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Beverly; and stepsister, Raeleen Formanek.

Celebration of Life will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE, at 2:00 p.m. July 25, 2023.

Memorials to the charity of your choice in honor of Vickie.

Condolences at lincolnfh.com.