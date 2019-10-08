March 15, 1946 - October 5, 2019
Vicki Sharlene Lawson, 73, of Waverly passed away October 5, 2019. Born March 15, 1946 in Lincoln, NE to William Richard and Agnes Lorraine (Stoehr) Cornell.
Former Waverly school bus driver. Vicki loved spending time with her grandsons, making crafts and planning for events. Vicki has been described as the kindest, sweetest and an internally strong woman.
Family members include her sons David Lawson, Garland (girlfriend Lori M. Krehnke) Davey, and Bryan Lawson, Waverly; grandchildren Bryce and Reggie Lawson; brother Vince (Mary) Cornell; sister Muriel (Dean) Ziebarth, all of Lincoln; brother-in-law Louis L. Lawson, Florida; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband George and daughter Sandy Lawson.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (10-10-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to the Waverly Rescue Squad of donor's choice. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
