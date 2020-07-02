Vicki Rae (Gillispie) East
View Comments

Vicki Rae (Gillispie) East

{{featured_button_text}}

Vicki Rae (Gillispie) East

Tulsa, Okla., March 23, 1952 - June 25, 2020.

To send flowers to the family of Vicki East, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News