Vicki Lea Welton

June 1, 1955 - September 9, 2023

Vicki Lea Welton, age 68, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Vicki was born June 1, 1955 to Rex and Marjorie Ross.

Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 39 years Guy Welton; daughters, Lori Bossaller, Jami (Shane) Jensen, Heather (Dominic) Calabrese; Brother, Larry (Julie) Ross; grandchildren Toni (Colby) Austin, Colton Bossaller, Paige Jensen, Morgan Tyler; great-grandchildren, Camden and Piper Austin; many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life for Vicki will be 2:00 pm Friday, September 15, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.

