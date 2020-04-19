× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 9, 1953 - April 16, 2020

Vicki Ellen (Muhs) Arfmann was born January 9, 1953 to Phyllis (Wilkins) Muhs and Eldon Muhs in Grand Island and passed to her heavenly home on April 16, 2020. She grew up on the farm and loved riding her beautiful horses. Graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School and attended Kearney State College. It was there, on a blind date, she met the love of her life, Greg Arfmann (even though he interrupted her plans to go to the State Fair). They were united in marriage August 4, 1973 at American Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Their love story spanned 48 plus years and will continue to be a grounding force in her family's lives.

Fiercely devoted to her husband, daughters, and most importantly her 7 grandchildren. Many miles were logged in their vehicles attending grandchildren's events and activities. Grandma always read the best stories and thought up the best games. Nothing was better than spoiling a grandchild (and then sending them home to their parents). Or riding a Disney roller coaster with them! She loved eating a Runza at the stadium and cheering for her Husker football team. Mom truly bled Husker red. She cherished the years she spent working for Drs. Lehr, Dinslage, and Wilcox and the co-workers that she loved like family. (Y'all gave her many years of laughs.)