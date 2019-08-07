December 21, 1950 - August 4,, 2019
Vernon L. Nadrchal, 68, formerly of Clarkson, passed away August 4,, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 21, 1950 to Leonard and Lillian Nadrchal. After High School, Vern went to trade school in Omaha. He volunteered for the Army in 1970 to 1973, he served two years in Vietnam; he repaired helicopters and was a helicopter gunner; the following year he was back in the States.
Vern was married October 13, 1979 to Susan K. Moorberg. He worked on tractors and combines in Martell. Then he worked small engines at Mohrhoff Power Equipment until 1998 when he bought the business. He sold the business March 1, 2018 and retired. Vern loved hunting with his dogs and playing pool; but his most favorite times were riding his Gold Wing Motorcycles.
Celebration of Vern's life will be held at 10 am on Thursday, August 8, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. lincolnfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Vernon Nadrchal, please visit Tribute Store.