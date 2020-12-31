Vernon Edward Mares, age 86, of Lincoln died on Monday, December 28, 2020. Vernon was born May 16, 1934 to Edward and Mabel (Limbeck) Mares.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne (Stolley) Mares; sister, Lorene and brother in-law, Leonard Monroe. Survived by sons, Scott (Monica) Mares, Monte (Katie) Mares; grandchildren, Brandon (Kassie) Mares, Chad (Yaneth) Mares, Tara (Marques) Parker, Tasha (Justin) Stevens, and Parker Stroup; great grandchildren, Sebastian and Santiago Mares, Jaden and Kaia Parker; brother and sister in-law, Don and Lois (Stolley) Wischmann.

Memorials are suggested to the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home 12502 S. 40th Street, Bellevue, NE 68123 or Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. Visitation will be from 1-4 pm Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln; no family will be present. A private family service will be held 10am Monday, January 4, 2021 you may join them virtually at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook page. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.