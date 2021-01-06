Vernon D. “Duke” Kreifels, 86 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021. Family Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church near Paul, NE. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited prior to the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday (1/7) at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.