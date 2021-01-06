 Skip to main content
Vernon D. “Duke” Kreifels
January 4, 2021

Vernon D. “Duke” Kreifels, 86 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021. Family Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church near Paul, NE. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited prior to the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday (1/7) at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.

