August 10, 1925 - July 11, 2019
Vernelle A Fix, 93 of Adams, passed away on July 11, 2019. She was the daughter of Edward and Caroline Pfeiffer of Clatonia. She was born on August 10, 1925 on the farm northeast of Clatonia. She married Oren L. Fix on August 1, 1946. Vernelle graduated from Clatonia High School in 1942. Where she took part in volleyball, class plays and music. She went to Doane College and got her Teachers Certificate taught school at Barkey Country School and Hallam Elementary. She also played the piano and organ for the Hallam Methodist Church for 30 years. During this time three children were born: Calvin, Conrad and Danalee. They joined Beatrice Community Church to be with her parents.
Preceded in death, infant brother; brother Harley Pfeiffer; grandson Corey Fix and husband Oren Fix. brother-in-law Lowell Inderlied. Surviving children; Calvin (Rita) Fix; Conrad (Sue) Fix; Danalee (Ron) Nelson; brother, Harold (Marilyn) Pfeiffer, sister-in-law, RoseLee Pfeiffer, sister, Verla Inderlied; grandchildren, Casey (Tenile) Fix; Craig (Kim) Fix Tabitha (Brian) Kaiser; Lauren (Justin) Fix; Ciji (Marc) Nelson; great grandchildren: Corbin Fix; Taden Fix; Shaylee Fix; Rylan Fix; Emmilyn Fix; Kali Fix; Caleb Fix.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 pm on Sunday, July 14, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 12:30 pm on Monday, July 15, also at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials can be made to the family. lincolnfh.com