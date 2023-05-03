Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, May 5, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 AM Friday in the church chapel. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 PM.