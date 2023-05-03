Verneal Joan (Fasse) Dodge
July 9, 1931 - April 30, 2023
Verneal Joan (Fasse) Dodge, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Verneal is survived by her sons, Verlyn and wife Karen, Dennis and wife Salomé, Dr. Rodney and Douglas.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, May 5, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 AM Friday in the church chapel. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 PM.
Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.