February 24, 1925 - October 4, 2019
Verne Wilson, 94, of Lincoln, passed away October 4, 2019. Born February 24, 1925 in Lincoln, Nebraska to James and Hazel Wilson.
Survived by wife, Betty Wilson; children, Chauncey Blakeley; Margie L. Wilson; Betty N. (Steven) Butler; Wesley L. (Coleen) Wilson; Steven Wilson; James Wilson; and Tisha Wilson as well as 23 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life: Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Pathways to Compassion Hospice or to the family.