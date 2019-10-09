{{featured_button_text}}

February 24, 1925 - October 4, 2019

Verne Wilson, 94, of Lincoln, passed away October 4, 2019. Born February 24, 1925 in Lincoln, Nebraska to James and Hazel Wilson.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by wife, Betty Wilson; children, Chauncey Blakeley; Margie L. Wilson; Betty N. (Steven) Butler; Wesley L. (Coleen) Wilson; Steven Wilson; James Wilson; and Tisha Wilson as well as 23 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life: Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Pathways to Compassion Hospice or to the family.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments