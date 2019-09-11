September 29, 1923 - September 8, 2019
Verna R. (Noler) Peterson, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2019 in Seward. Born on Sept. 29, 1923, near Friend to George and Johanna (Naber) Noler. On April 24, 1949, she married Loren Knerr Peterson.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry (Janet) Peterson, Appleton, Wis.; her daughter and son-in-law, Diane (Al) Hanks, Lincoln; five grandchildren, Matthew (Victoria Drake) Peterson, Sarah Peterson, Anna (David) Peterson Sanders, Angela (Alan) Philippus, Christopher (Dori) Hanks; five great-grandchildren, Cady, Drake, Arlo, Oliver, and soon-to-be baby boy Sanders; brother-in-law, Virgil Obermier; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren; parents; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Vera and Vern Herbert, and Vivian Obermier.
Service: 11 am Friday, Sept. 13, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 Paris St., Cordova. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with family present 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Please visit volzkefuneralhome.com.
