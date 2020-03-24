Verna M. Johnson
Verna M. Johnson

August 30, 1931 - March 21, 2020

Verna M. Johnson, 88, of Crete, passed away on March 21, 2020. Born on August 30, 1931 to Elmer and Hannah (Sieck) Henning. Viewing: Tuesday, 1-7 PM, Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete. Private family burial. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Kuncl Funeral Home ~ Crete
131 West 12th Street
Crete, NE 68333
