Verna M. Johnson, 88, of Crete, passed away on March 21, 2020. Born on August 30, 1931 to Elmer and Hannah (Sieck) Henning. Viewing: Tuesday, 1-7 PM, Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete. Private family burial. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.