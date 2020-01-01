April 19, 1931 - December 22, 2019

Verna M. Burcham was born April 19, 1931 in Waterbury, NE to Vern and Dorothy (Woods) Adams. She had two brothers, Ken and Russ. Verna Graduated from Waterbury High School and married Marvin Burcham shortly thereafter. She became a farmer's wife of 67 years. They had three children, Linda Novacek, Randy Burcham, and Denise Dyer, 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Verna led the family by example, never complaining, always teaching love, kindness, and forgiveness, her closeness to God was evident in how she lived her life. Verna's dinners and gatherings for friends and family were wonderful! She always made everyone feel important and welcome. You always felt at home and loved at Grandma's house. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be deeply missed.

Verna was a member of Woman of the Moose, Raymond United Methodist Church, Lancaster County Extension Club, and Raymond Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Raymond United Methodist Church, 14750 3rd St, Raymond, NE. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials may be given to the church. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com

