Verna Elizabeth Elizabeth (Schmieding) Richert

April 23, 1920 - January 23, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Verna Elizabeth (Schmieding) Richert, 99, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 23, 2020. Born to Louis and Eleonora (Sieck) Schmieding on April 23, 1920 near Garland. She joined the United States Army Nurses Corps in 1943 during WWII. On September 21, 1947 she married Alfred Richert. Verna continued in the nursing profession working at Seward Memorial Hospital and the Utica Clinic for 19 years. Verna is fondly remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Lynn) Gloystein, Henderson and Ginny (Mike) Geis, Omaha; son-in-law Jim Tonniges, Stromsburg; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (and one more arriving in May); many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alfred (1995), daughter, Suzanne Tonniges (2015), brothers and sisters.

Visitation: 3-4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward, with family greeting 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica. Service: 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, at the church. Please visit volzkefuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Verna Richert, please visit Tribute Store.