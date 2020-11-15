June 25, 1925 - November 8, 2020

Verlon K. “Tony” Vrana, 95, passed away on November 8, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. He was born in Seward on June 25, 1925 to Anton and Florence (Walker) Vrana in Seward. The family moved to the Vrana farm north of Garland when Tony was 6 years old. He attended Oak Grove country school and graduated from Garland High School. He farmed with his parents until joining the USDA Soil Conservation Service in 1948. He was united in marriage to Elaine Flowerday on June 5, 1949 and they lived in Seward where their four children were born.

In 1958 he transferred with SCS to Lincoln, where he also attended UNL. In 1962 he was promoted to USDA SCS national headquarters in Washington D.C. and attended George Washington University where he received BA and MBA degrees. He advanced to the Senior Executive Service as SCS Associate Deputy Chief for Administration. Following over 32 years of federal service, he and Elaine returned to Nebraska where Tony served as Director of the Planning Division for the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission for 9 years. He then served for three years as Executive Vice President of the International Soil and Water Conservation Society in Ankeny, IA.