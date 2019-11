Verle Rieckman

November 3, 1933 - November 24, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Verle Rieckman, 86, of Murdock, died Sunday, November 24th, 2019 in Lincoln. A graduate of Murdock High School. He was a lifelong Cass County resident and area farmer a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Born November 3rd, 1933 in Murdock Nebraska, the son of Ferdinand Rieckman and Edna (Miller) Rieckman.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, a sister Darlene and Great Nephew George Dill. Verle was survived by a sister Evelyn Rieckman; Nieces Cheryl Patterson and Deb (Daryl) EricksonGreat nieces Kristin Laughlin, and Dana Anderson, Great nephews Tim Dill and Shawn Dill.

Funeral Service 11:00 am Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Murdock. Visitation: one hour before the service. Memorial to the church. Condolences shared on www.hammonsfs.com