Verle Denning

April 22, 1927 - May 3, 2023

Verle Denning, 97, died in his Fremont home on May 3, 2023.

Verle was born to Ester and Albert Denning of Elmwood, Nebraska on April 22, 1927. Growing up he lived on many farms in Nebraska and Oklahoma. He graduated from Walton High School and farmed with his dad.

In 1948, he married Carol Cheney of Bennet and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1949, still while farming. After farming five years, he went to work for Allis Chalmers, New Holland and later Ford tractor, all while living in Omaha. He became the district manager of New Holland for 12 years. In 1958 he was offered the position of manager of the Ford tractor dealership in Fremont, where he made his home for 65 years. Later he purchased the Ford dealership and renamed it Denning Equipment. As the farm economy turned in the early 80s, he and son Kevin added recreational vehicles and started Denning RV. For many years they were top Excel dealers and won many awards.

In 1988 Verle was the first to build storage units in Fremont, growing them to 150 units near the dealership in northeast Fremont.

Verle and his wife, Carol, of 68 years, enjoyed camping, traveling and spending winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. They enjoyed bridge clubs and many friends. Verle was an elder at the First Presbyterian Church, Fremont Crimestoppers Committee and a board member of the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Association.

Survivors include: son Kevin (wife Buff Ann Brown of Omaha) of Crestview, Florida, with grandson, Sean (Kortni) of Bellevue and two great granddaughters (Claire and Grace); daughter Jill (husband Mike) of Garrison, North Dakota, with four grandchildren (Chantal, Paul, Patrick and Daniel), and five great granddaughters (Thea, Ava, Scarlet, Lilah and Mabel).

Preceding him in death were his wife, Carol, parents, three brothers, Norman, Reuben, Harvey and son Randy.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Fremont or the Fremont Presbyterian Church.

Family visitation will be 9 AM Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Ludvigsen Mortuary with services at 10 AM Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com beginning at 10 AM.

