November 1, 1954 - June 19, 2020
Verle D. Finke, age 65 years, of Malcolm, born Nov. 1, 1954, passed away June 19, 2020. Verle graduated from Lincoln East High School with the Class of 1973. He went on to graduate with a bachelor's degree from UNL's School of Journalism. Verle worked at NET in television production for 40 years.
Survivors: wife, Kathy of Malcolm; daughter, Taylor Finke, Lincoln; son, Josh Finke, Mountain Home Air Force Base, ID; parents-in-law, Don and Jean Christensen; niece and nephews, numerous great nieces and great nephews, cousins.
Visitation: 1:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Private Family Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Malcolm with Reverend Matthew Tassey officiating. Public Graveside Service and Inurnment: 2:45 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Malcolm. Memorials: St. Paul's Lutheran Church (organ restoration) or Malcolm Public School Fine Arts Foundation. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight, Nebraska. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.