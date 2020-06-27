Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Verle D. Finke, age 65 years, of Malcolm, born Nov. 1, 1954, passed away June 19, 2020. Verle graduated from Lincoln East High School with the Class of 1973. He went on to graduate with a bachelor's degree from UNL's School of Journalism. Verle worked at NET in television production for 40 years.