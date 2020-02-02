January 29, 2020
Verland “Duke” Manley, 65, of rural Denton, Nebraska passed away January 29th in Lincoln, Nebraska after a short, but brave battle against cancer. He was born to Merle “Bud” and Ramona Manley in 1954 in Lincoln. He lived, went to school, and worked in the Lincoln area his entire life. Duke was a jack of all trades, able to fix just about anything. He worked as a roofer, mechanic, but spent the last 38 years as a Co-Generator controller at Archer Daniels Midland.
There he met and later married the love of his life and true soul mate, Margaret “Renee” Bond. Together they spent their time working on their acreage, tending to their animals, remodeling their home, riding motorcycles and attending their grandchildren's many events. But their passion was antiquing. Duke was an avid collector of lightning rods, lightning rod balls, and weather veins. They traveled around the Midwest to many shows and conventions meeting many amazing friends.
Duke is survived by his wife Renee; Children Britt (Shawn) Reynolds of York, Nebraska, Ralph (Krista) Manley of Vicksburg, Michigan, Jennifer (Tony) Buda of Waterloo, Nebraska, Jada (Chris) Northup of Lincoln, Jessarae (Doug) Drevo of Panama, Nebraska. Grandchildren Steven, Shane, Walker, Paige, Ashley, Ty, Ruby, Mason, Chase, Aven, Sara, Sophie, Graham, Remy, and Logan. Great Grandchildren Angel and Jordan. Siblings Claudia (Stanley) Truksa, Merle “Butch” (Connie) Manley, Lane (Sandi) Manley. Dogs Rasta and Lucy and many more friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Brian Foster.
As per his wishes, Duke was cremated and will have a private family celebration of his life and loves. Memorials made be in his honor to the American Cancer Society. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.