December 31, 1934 - January 9, 2020

Verl H. Coon, 85, of Lincoln, passed away January 9, 2020. Born December 31, 1934 in Shelton, NE to James and Olive (Omey) Coon. Verl worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 13 years and LES for 28 years retiring in 1994.

Family members include his wife Margaret; daughter Kristi (Jeff) Carmine, Tecumseh; sons Kirk (Terri) Coon, Kent Coon, and Bradley Coon, all of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; best friend of 40+ years Randall Schmitt and his dog Cooper. Preceded in death by his parents, 2 daughters-in-law Teresa and Judi Coon and 10 siblings.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday (1-13-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd) with Pastor Dan Warnes officiating. Please dress casual. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation with family present from 4-6 pm Sunday (1-12-20) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

