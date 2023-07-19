Verl David Flack

July 26, 1938 - July 13, 2023

Verl David Flack, 84, long-time resident of Waverly, passed away July 13, 2023, in Lincoln, NE.

He was born July 26, 1938, in Shenandoah, IA, to David Doyle and Margaret May (Henn) Flack, and is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marjorie Ann; and brothers: John Edwin, Keith Elliott, and Gayle Leroy.

Verl is survived by his wife, Judy Mertz Flack; his daughter, Nancy Sue (Jim) Teusch; and his son, Paul Scott (Julie) Flack; as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 640 N. 56th Street, Lincoln (04). Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10). Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Center Grove Cemetery, rural Westboro, MO.

