September 16, 1932 – December 5, 2019

Verdon C. Jobst, age 87, of Lincoln passed away December 5, 2019. He was born September 16, 1932 in Ord, Nebraska, to Frank and Jessie (Beerhle) Jobst. Verdon was a graduate of Ord High School, Ord, Nebraska. He was married for 62 years to his wife Phyllis (Dye) Jobst. Verdon served in the Air Force for 4 years, then worked as a US Postal clerk for 30 years until his retirement.

He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Linda Anderson of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Debra and Scott Anderson of Overland Park, Kansas, Nancy and Mark Scheuler of Lincoln. Son and daughter-in-law Larry Jobst and Susen Lindner of Lincoln, sister Eloise Schwerdtfeger of Omaha, Nebraska, 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Jobst, son Michael Jobst, parents, brother Verne Jobst, sister Evelyn Cave.

A special thank you to the staff at Havelock Manor for caring for Verdie.

Memorial service will he held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Burial will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.