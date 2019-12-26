Verda O. Ritter, 96 of Syracuse, formerly of Talmage, passed away on December 21, 2019 at the Syracuse Hospital. She was born to Charles & Mary (Holmes) Ormsby on March 22, 1923 in LaSalle County, IL.Verda married Stanley Ritter on August 23, 1955 in Seneca, IL. She worked as an RN and also was owner and partner in Kreimer's Meat Market in Talmage. Verda was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and was the first female council member. She also served on the Rescue Squad, Talmage Library Board and Chamber of Commerce. In 1998 she moved to Syracuse and later moved to Linden View in 2018.