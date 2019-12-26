March 22, 1923 - December 21, 2019
Verda O. Ritter, 96 of Syracuse, formerly of Talmage, passed away on December 21, 2019 at the Syracuse Hospital. She was born to Charles & Mary (Holmes) Ormsby on March 22, 1923 in LaSalle County, IL.Verda married Stanley Ritter on August 23, 1955 in Seneca, IL. She worked as an RN and also was owner and partner in Kreimer's Meat Market in Talmage. Verda was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and was the first female council member. She also served on the Rescue Squad, Talmage Library Board and Chamber of Commerce. In 1998 she moved to Syracuse and later moved to Linden View in 2018.
She is survived by her Daughters: Anne Kohler, Rita (Steve) Ruenholl, Teresa (Dean) Lesoing; Grandchildren: Tim Kohler, Kari (Patrick) Schroeder, Brittany (Dan) England, Tara (Chris) Bohaboj, Brandon (Kate Edwards) Lesoing; 9 Great Grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband: Stanley, Granddaughter: Kathy Kohler, Son-in-law: Jim Kohler, Brother: Ben Ormsby and Sister: Mary Caldwell.
Graveside services will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, Dec. 27th at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery near Talmage. Church services will then follow at 11 A.M. at the Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to family's choice. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Service information
10:00AM
1804 South 50th Road
Talmage, NE 68448
11:00AM
502 2nd Street
Talmage, NE 68448