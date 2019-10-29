October 8, 1923 - October 26, 2019
Vera “Peggy” I. Smith, 96, of Lincoln, passed away October 26, 2019. Born October 8, 1923 in Harvard, NE, the daughter of Marshall and Merna (Davison) Turner. Peggy was a member of the Columbia Chapter OES #275 and she faithfully attended Northeast Missionary Church for many years.
Survivors include her daughters Sandra (Terry) Anderson of Loveland, CO, and Laurie (Tommy) Brown of Lincoln; grandchildren Jamie (Robert) Papp, Timothy Johnston, Andrew (Kylee) Brown, and Matthew (Brittany) Brown; 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will take place, 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (10-30-19), at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery; meet at Gate #2. Visitation will be held on Tuesday (10-29-19), at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' Street, from 4-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m. Memorials may be given to Northeast Missionary Church, 3333 N. 66th St., Lincoln, NE 68507. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.