August 21, 2019
Vera M. Hansen age 97 of Pilger, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Stanton Health Center.
Survivors include daughter; Becky and Larry McPhillips of David City, son; Bruce Hansen of Pilger, son; Mark Hansen of Lincoln, grandchildren: David McPhillips, Sarah and Jacob Kulhanek and children, Morgan Marie and Nathan Carl, brother; Dale Folk of Ashland, sister; Nancy Bellar of Omaha. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Carl Julke and Harold Hansen, son; David Julke, brother; Bob Folk, and sisters: Joan Hoffman and Carol Kugler.
Funeral services will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Pilger, with Deb Hammer, PMA officiating. Interment will be in the Pilger Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church. Arrangements by Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
