September 27, 1974 - February 8, 2020

Vera Baklykov passed away Saturday, 2/8/2020. Born 9/27/1974 in Ukraine to Lidya & Nikolay Levtsenyuk. She worked as an Immigration Services Officer at USCIS and was a member of Christ Place Church.

She is survived by her mother and father: Lidya & Nikolay Levtsenyuk, sons Sergey & Michael Baklykov, brothers: Aleksander, Sergey, & Aleksey Levtsenyuk, and sisters: Tanya Revenkov, Lyuba Ellingson, Nadia Besch, & Natasha Levtsenyuk.

Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.

