Vera A. (Bohling) Plager

August 11, 1928 - May 7, 2020
Vera A. Plager, 91, of rural Humboldt, passed away May 7, 2020. She was was born August 11, 1928 to John and Mary (Rogge) Bohling at Auburn, NE.
Survivors: husband Richard, daughter, Susan Klanecky (Bryan), Lincoln, daughter-in-law, Pam Plager, Table Rock, grandchildren, Lesley Slaymaker, Lisa Stevens (John), Joel Kerner, Russell Plager (Tiffany), Adam Klanecky, 6 great-grandchildren, sisters, Wilma Geyer, Humboldt and Marlene Alberts (Eiber), Auburn, in-laws, Carla Plager, Tecumseh, Lois Ann Bartels (Eldon), Elk Creek, Evert Boeck, Smith Center, KS, nieces, nephews. Preceded in death by son Gene Lee, great-granddaughter, Kayla Stevens, brother Vern Bohling (Carol), sister Berniece Boeck and brothers-in-law Harlan Plager and Mervin Geyer.
Graveside services: 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 St. James Lutheran (Long Branch) Cemetery, rural Humboldt. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. www.wherrymortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.