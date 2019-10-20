August 3, 1929 – October 18, 2019
Velma Lou Eastman was born on August 3, 1929 in Orleans, Nebraska to Elmer and Mildred Watkins and passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska on October 18, 2019 at the age of 90. Velma Lou was a graduate Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Velma Lou married Robert Eastman in 1952 in Omaha, Nebraska. They had seven children Diane, Alan, John, Jeff, Rich, Dan and Joe.
In addition to raising a large family, she was involved in her church and volunteered for numerous organizations including writing the Sand Dollar hospice newsletter for CHI HealthConnect at Home over many years. She was resident of Yankee Hill Village (Clark Jeary) in Lincoln for the past 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and is survived by daughter and son-in-law Diane (Steve) of Lincoln, and sons and daughters-in-law, Alan Eastman of Waunakee, WI; John (Jenny) of Kinsley, Ks; Jeff of North Platte, NE; Rich (Ronda) of Kearney, NE; Dan (Lori) of Papillion, NE; and Joe (Rosie) of Omaha, NE; 10 grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. Viewing and Visitation: Tuesday 5:00-7:00 with a prayer service at 6:00 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday 11:00 A.M. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 3301 Echo Dr. North Platte, NE 69101. Burial: Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com