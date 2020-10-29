Velma Lee Lambert, 75, of Lincoln went to be with her Lord, Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born June 3, 1945 to Lloyd and Osie Hopkins. Velma spent her life making sure those around her were always taken care of and she put her heart and soul into her family. Velma was a dutiful and loving wife and was blessed to celebrate 54 years of blissful marriage to her one and only true love, Rodger Lee Lambert, Sr. Together they raised three wonderful sons of whom she loved dearly and always kept a watchful eye. The kind of love she gave was such a special gift and the path of her life is etched in our hearts and reminds us how to live through love and through God. Her beliefs were simple, but steadfast and strong. The real blessings are those she cultivated within us.