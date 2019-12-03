October 28, 1926 - December 1, 2019
Velma E. Bush, 93, of Lincoln passed away December 1, 2019.
Born in Talmage, NE, on October 28, 1926, to Frank and Anna (Rinne) Dermann. She was a member of Northeast United Church of Christ, a booster with the gymnastic program at the University of Nebraska, enjoyed traveling and gardening, especially her tomatoes.
Family members include her son Roger of Maui, HI, and daughter Lynne (Dan) Kapeller of Cheyenne, WY; four grandchildren, Leah and Alex Kapeller and Alana and Garret Bush. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale and son Michael.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams Street, Lincoln. Visitation to be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., with family present from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. Memorials may be given to Northeast United Church of Christ. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com