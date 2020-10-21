 Skip to main content
Velma Ann Boyd
Velma Ann Boyd

October 10, 1959 - October 13, 2020

Velma Ann Boyd, 61, of Lincoln, died on October 13, 2020. Mrs. Boyd was born October 10, 1959 in Selma, AL. She is survived by her son, Charles Boyd (Tina Barker); grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Aleah & Avery Elan Boyd; brother, Jerry Boyd; nieces.

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Memorials are suggested to everloved.com.

